From fragile truce to new Houthi threats: How Yemen crisis reignited

Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared an end to the “de-escalation phase” of the country's civil war after Sanaa's international airport was hit by air strikes.

The airport incident, which comes days after heavy clashes near Hodeidah reportedly killed dozens of people, is the latest blow to an already slow-moving peace process in Yemen.

Relative calm has prevailed since a truce in 2022, but Yemen has found itself drawn into wider regional conflicts involving Israel, the US and Iran.

Here is a timeline of developments:

September 2014: Houthi rebels seize control of the capital Sanaa, forcing the Yemeni government into exile in Aden and plunging the country into civil war.

March 2015: A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the UAE intervenes against the Houthis and curbs the rebel advance. The country is effectively divided between two governments.

July 2019: The UAE withdraws forces from Yemen but maintains a counter-terrorism presence.

April 2022: The UN brokers a truce. Although now expired, major fighting has largely subsided since then. A new Presidential Leadership Council takes charge of the exiled Yemeni government.

October 2023: After the Gaza war erupts, the Houthis stage attacks on Red Sea shipping in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Israel and the Houthis exchange periodic strikes during the war.

Houthi supporters in Sanaa in 2024. EPA Info

2025: The Houthis provoke anger by detaining a clutch of UN and humanitarian staff, accusing them of spying for the US and Israel.

December 2025: A power struggle within the Yemeni government spills into open fighting. Forces loyal to one faction, the Southern Transitional Council, move into oil-rich territory. Saudi Arabia helps the government retake control.

January 2026: The UAE ends its counter-terrorism presence in Yemen after a Saudi strike hits armoured vehicles belonging to its forces. Supporters of the STC are dismissed from the ruling council.

February 2026: The Iran war begins, drawing in Yemen and much of the region. The Houthis attack Israel and threaten to block shipping in the Bab Al Mandeb. The Yemeni peace process takes a back seat to the wider conflict.

April 2026: Saudi, Houthi and UN representatives hold talks in Jordan but there is no breakthrough in the peace process.

July 2026: Dozens are reported dead in an apparent Houthi attack near the port of Hodeidah, in some of Yemen's heaviest fighting in years.

Arab countries meanwhile bristle as Iran lands a plane in Sanaa for its envoy to visit the rebel-held capital.

Matters escalate again on July 13 as Sanaa's airport is hit by air strikes. The Yemeni government says it attacked the runway to prevent another Iranian plane from landing. The Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of involvement in the strikes.