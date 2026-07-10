Thai sailors who survived Strait of Hormuz attack sue for damages

Three Thai sailors who survived an attack on their cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz are taking their employers to court for sending them into a war zone.

The Thai-flagged ship Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles at the height of the Iran war in March. Three crew members were killed and 20 were rescued.

Thailand's Labour Court on Friday agreed to hear the case brought by three of the survivors. The petition, seen by Reuters, demands at least one million baht ($30,000) for each sailor from companies and agencies linked to the ship's owner, Precious Shipping, and its captain.

The sailors' lawyer, Kunpat Singhathong, said they accused their ​employers ⁠of taking them into dangerous areas, putting ‌their lives at risk and leaving them unable to continue working.

"All three have been diagnosed ​with post-traumatic stress disorder and are unlikely to work as sailors again," the lawyer said. He said the sailors had so far received two months' wages and compensation for lost belongings.

In a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Precious Shipping said it had not been served with any court documents, but had acted lawfully and fulfilled its obligations towards the crew.

"Since the incident occurred, the company has continuously provided care and support to the affected crew members and their families," it said.

Kunpat Singhathong, centre, is representing three crew members of the Mayuree Naree. AFP Info

Ships came under attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the US and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran in February. Several vessels had been ​hit by the time of the Mayuree Naree incident.

After the attack, Precious Shipping said its ​vessel had taken enhanced security precautions and communicated with maritime security centres.

According to the sailors' lawyer, the company says it has paid the compensation the sailors are entitled to and will not take on additional responsibilities.

"They paid, and they said to us, don't ask for more, what we gave is already a lot," said former crewman Noppadon Wongsuvan, 33, calling the compensation inadequate and not up to international standards.

Another plaintiff, Panithi Tumkaew, 43, who had worked with ​the company for 11 years, said he has had to seek medical help and is now frightened by loud noises and unable to work.

"These days, I'm taking sedatives ... I take them and sleep," said Mr Tumkaew.