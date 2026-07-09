Air-raid sirens in Bahrain and Kuwait after renewed US strikes on Iran

Missile and drone threats from Iran were detected in Bahrain and Kuwait on Thursday morning after a second round of attacks by the US on Iranian assets.

A security alert was also issued in Qatar, the Interior Ministry said.

At least 14 people were killed in Iran and dozens wounded, the country's Health Ministry said.

The US military’s Central Command said it had carried out a second round of air strikes hitting 90 Iranian military targets to degrade its ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes followed what the Central Command described as "successful execution of offensive strikes" the previous night.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out missile and drone strikes against US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the attacks as the first phase of a "punitive response" to American military action.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said it had activated air-raid sirens early on Thursday, and called on residents to find safe locations. The Qatari Interior Ministry issued an alert saying the "security level is high" and urged residents to stay at home, while Kuwait's air defences also responded to missile and drone threats.

The IRGC accused the US of breaching its ceasefire commitments and launching attacks on several areas in southern Iran, as well as two bridges in eastern Iran leading towards Mashhad.

The force said, in a statement published on the IRGC-affiliated Sepah news Telegram channel, that one person was killed in Iranshahr during a US attack. The strike hit a flight centre and meteorological station at Iranshahr Airport, Sepah news reported, citing the southern city's governor.

Iran's railway authority said train services between Tehran and Mashhad were suspended after part of the line was damaged during US strikes.

Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was set to be buried in Mashhad later on Thursday, ending a week-long funeral procession.

Iranian state media, quoting the railway authority, said reconstruction efforts were under way to repair the route "as soon as possible."

US President Donald Trump downplayed the prospect of a return to a full-scale war. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, he said Iran had "called" wanting to "make a deal".

Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, however, warned the US against further escalation, saying Tehran would respond to any attack and rejecting Washington pressure over the Strait of Hormuz.

"America has still not learnt that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free. To be clear: if you strike, you'll get hit," Mr Ghalibaf wrote on X.

He added that the Strait of Hormuz "will only be open under Iranian arrangements, not American threats" and warned Washington not to "struggle in vain, because you will only sink deeper"..