Iraq discovers $11m in drainage pit in latest twist to corruption case

Iraqi officials revealed on Thursday that they had discovered a large amount of money hidden in a drainage pit during a continuing crackdown on corruption.

Authorities seized an additional 14 billion Iraqi dinars ($10.7 million) in the investigation linked to Adnan Al Jumaili, the detained deputy oil minister for refining affairs, the judiciary said.

His case forms part of a broader anti-corruption campaign launched by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi after he took office in May.

An investigating judge at the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court said the money was found hidden inside a storm drainage pit. He said the discovery was linked to efforts to trace funds siphoned through projects linked to Mr Al Jumaili and his associates.

The judge said investigations were continuing to identify all those involved in the case.

The rainwater drainage pit where authorities found a large amount of money, in Iraq. Photo: Supreme Judicial Council Info

The latest seizure comes days after Iraq's judiciary announced the confiscation of 25 billion Iraqi dinars, $1 million in cash and five kilograms of gold jewellery found hidden inside plastic water bottles at Mr Al Jumaili's home in Tikrit.

At the time, the Supreme Judicial Council said the total assets seized in the case had reached 127 billion Iraqi dinars, $24 million in cash, as well as properties, vehicles and gold jewellery.

Mr Al Jumaili was arrested last month on suspicion of corruption linked to refinery contracts. Investigators have alleged that billions of dollars in kickbacks and embezzlement were connected to refinery projects, according to security officials familiar with the case.

Earlier raids linked to the investigation led to the confiscation of about $10 million, three billion Iraqi dinars, 1.5kg of gold, around 40 properties in Baghdad, Salaheddin and Erbil provinces, and a cache of weapons.

Late last month, Iraqi security forces arrested 47 legislators and officials in a series of raids, including Ali Maarij, deputy oil minister for distribution affairs.

Government spokesman Haider Abadi has described the campaign as a central pillar of efforts to strengthen state institutions and protect public funds.