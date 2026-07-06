'ISIS plotters preparing car-bomb attack' arrested in Morocco

Ten terror suspects have been arrested in Morocco over claims they pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to carry out a car-bomb attack.

Members of the alleged terrorist cell had received instructions from ISIS leaders in Africa, said Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations.

Detectives said they found chemicals, military uniforms and “extremist manuscripts” belonging to the 10 suspects, one of whom was a child. Raids took place on Monday morning in seven Moroccan cities, including Casablanca and Agadir.

In one case, a 4x4 vehicle with a modified fuel tank was discovered in a warehouse in Inezgane. After the area was evacuated for bomb disposal, investigators said the plotters' aim had been to carry out a suicide bombing or a car-ramming attack “against sensitive targets and facilities”.

Also found at the warehouse were butane gas cylinders, pressure cookers filled with nails, electrical equipment and a batch of chemicals, the bureau said.

It described one of the suspects as the “emir” of the terrorist cell, who assigned roles to other members. Some were instructed to select targets, while others were in charge of acquiring equipment, Moroccan authorities believe.

The material found included two recordings containing a pledge of allegiance to ISIS and explicit threats to carry out subversive acts in Morocco, investigators said. They now hope to “shed further light on suspects' alleged links to the African branch of [ISIS] in the Sahel-Saharan region, and to determine the potential national and international ramifications of this terrorist cell”.

The raids highlight the threat posed by extremist groups operating in the Sahel, where ISIS and Al Qaeda affiliates have expanded their presence in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

In recent years, ISIS branches in ⁠Africa have recruited more than 130 Moroccan fighters, according to authorities in the country. The last such attack in the country was in 2023, when three people loyal to ISIS killed a Moroccan police officer in Casablanca.