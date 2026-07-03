Forty killed as overcrowded bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

At least 40 people were killed on Friday when an overcrowded bus fell into a ravine in south-western Pakistan.

The bus was heading from Quetta to the capital Islamabad when it crashed in the Dana Sar mountain range and fell into the ravine, which is more than 20 metres deep. The area is on the border between the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Initial reports suggest a steering fault and possible speeding may have caused the driver to lose control.

Eight passengers received treatment before being taken to government hospital in Zhob, about 75km from the crash site in Sherani district, Some were reported to be in critical condition.

The bodies of those killed were taken to the same hospital, Sherani Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali said. A total of 48 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Rescue teams were sent to the scene, but their efforts were hampered by the terrain. They resorted to using cutters and machines to retrieve people trapped in the bus.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti have expressed their condolences to the families of those killed. "The entire nation shares equally in the grief of the affected families in this tragic incident," Mr Zardari's office said in a statement.

In ‌neighbouring Afghanistan, four people were killed and ⁠10 are missing after a ⁠vehicle carrying 22 Afghan refugees from Pakistan plunged into a river along the Kabul–Jalalabad motorway, military spokesman Wahidullah Mohammadi said. The vehicle reportedly collided with a car before both fell into the river.