Gunmen kill two IRGC members in attack claimed by little-known armed group

Armed assailants killed two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and wounded two others in a shooting in the western city of Paveh, the IRGC’s Sepahnews Telegram channel reported.

The attack in the Kurdish-majority Kermanshah province was later claimed by a little-known armed group called Xore Heva, which translates as Sun of Hope. It said the attack was carried out in retaliation for the government crackdown on nationwide protests sparked by the death in police custody of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in 2022.

Gunmen opened fire at the entrance of a residential home in what Sepahnews described as a “terrorist and cowardly” operation against local IRGC personnel. The wounded were taken for medical treatment and no further details were released on their condition.

Sepahnews did not identify the assailants or comment on their motive. Iranian authorities said an investigation was under way to identify those responsible.

The Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, a Norway-based monitoring group documenting rights abuses in Iran’s Kurdish regions, identified the killed IRGC members as Khalid Khalidi and Borhan Khorisani. It named the injured as Kamal Shabrang and Kamal Abdi, with Mr Shabrang reported to be in a coma.

The organisation said the attack took place on Monday evening in the Mirava neighbourhood of Paveh.