Bahrain struck by Iranian drones as US and Iran accuse each other of violating peace deal

Bahrain on Saturday said it was struck by Iranian drones and that a ship in the Strait of Hormuz was also targeted, as a ceasefire deal between Tehran and Washington hangs in the balance.

Iran said early on Saturday that it had targeted US sites in the Gulf following American attacks on Iranian missile storage and radar installations on Friday. Those US actions were in response to an Iranian drone attack on a container ship in Hormuz on Thursday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry said in a statement that several Iranian drones targeted the country, which is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, early on Saturday. It did not mention the location or whether any damage was caused by the attack.

Iran has repeatedly targeted the US Navy fleet and other Gulf states that host US military bases and thousands of American troops since the US and Israel launched the war in late February.

A UK naval group on Saturday said a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. However, vessel-tracking data showed that ships continued to transit the waterway using routes near the coasts of Iran and Oman on Saturday morning.

The Joint Maritime Information Centre on Saturday raised the security threat in the Strait of Hormuz to “substantial” following the attacks on merchant vessels.

Both the US and Iran have been trading accusations of violations of a ceasefire deal agreed to end the four-month war.

The US ⁠military attacked Iran on Friday in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz. US Central Command said aircraft struck missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites, later publishing a grainy black-and-white video of an explosion labelled “unclassified”.

Iran said ⁠a projectile struck the area around a pier in Sirik in southern Iran, and that Iranian naval forces responded by striking US military targets in the region. Tehran did not provide details about what may have been hit.

Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement on Saturday called the US attack “an explicit violation of the first paragraph of the memorandum of understanding” the two countries signed earlier this month. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had struck US sites in response, though it didn’t say which. US Central Command didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Iranian claims.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that, in response, its navy “struck the locations where the terrorist US military is stationed in the region” and ​warned that any further US attacks would be met with a broader response, according to the statement carried by state media.

The ceasefire agreement gives ‌Iran control over ship traffic in the strait, the IRGC said.

“However, the ⁠US, by provoking various fronts, sought to violate this commitment, and the necessary response was ​given and will continue to be given. If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this,” the corps said.

US Vice President JD Vance said his country had “honoured” the deal. “If they have disagreements about how the MoU is being applied, they can pick up the phone,” he said in a post on X on Friday. “But violence will be met with violence.”