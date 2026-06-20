US envoy en route to Switzerland for talks with Iranian envoy to follow

The Swiss government announced on Saturday that diplomats were at Burgenstock to facilitate the start of US-Iran negotiations.

“Switzerland continues to provide a discreet and reliable setting to facilitate talks at Burgenstock on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran,” a spokesman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told The National.

“Diplomats from various countries currently present are continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue,” he added. “For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be provided regarding those present or the discussions.”

US envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland to attend potential US-Iran talks after the agreement was signed at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday, Axios reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was expected to arrive in Switzerland later on Saturday, following talks in Tehran between senior Iranian officials and Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also called Mr Araghchi on Friday.

“The two sides exchanged views on regional developments and highlighted the ceasefire violations conducted by Israel in Lebanon, expressing serious concern over the situation,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

The US-Iran talks were cancelled on Friday after Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, a red line for the Iranian delegation. Iran has pushed for Lebanon to be included in the deal.

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing,” the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs told The National on Friday.

Switzerland has long acted as a neutral intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Play 01:46 Race against time begins at Burgenstock

The first round of US-Iran talks at Burgenstock, a resort on Lake Lucerne, is expected to focus on turning the interim agreement signed earlier this week into a broader and more durable deal, with negotiators racing against a 60-day deadline.

The central issue remains Iran's nuclear programme. Washington is seeking tighter restrictions on uranium enrichment, stronger monitoring mechanisms, and guarantees that Tehran will not pursue a nuclear weapon.

Iran is expected to press for clearer commitments on sanctions relief and economic incentives. The talks are also expected to address wider regional stability, including the future of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed by Iran at the start of the war on February 28.

A major complication is the continued violence in Lebanon. Iranian officials have linked progress in the negotiations to an end to Israeli military operations in Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

The agreement also leaves several key issues unresolved, including Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for regional militias and proxy groups.

Reports say that Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is in Burgenstock, as well as Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and key negotiator.

Qatar and Pakistan have played key diplomatic roles in facilitating contact between the two sides and helping shape the negotiations.