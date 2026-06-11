Three Indian sailors confirmed dead in US strike on tanker near Iran

Three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, ​India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda ​Sonowal confirmed on Thursday, before a second tanker came under fire.

A US missile hit the MT Settebello, which had at least 20 Indian crew members on board, near the Strait of Hormuz late on Tuesday. While most sailors were rescued, Shivang Chaurasia, Aditya Sharma, and the chief engineer, Patnala Suresh, were reported missing.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered,” Mr Sonowal announced.

“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites,” he added.

The US had claimed it carried out a “precision” strike on the ship, which it accused of transporting oil from Iran and failing to follow instructions. New Delhi lodged a formal protest over the attack.

Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, told The National that two sailors had died immediately and the search for the chief engineer, Mr Suresh, had continued until his body was recovered.

The attack occurred while the vessel was transiting the Gulf of Oman amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. There have been repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the strait, a key shipping route, since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on February 28.

The US military’s Central Command said that it fired a “precision munition” into the ship’s engine as the vessel violated the American blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

India’s foreign ministry condemned the attack on the vessel and raised concerns over the continuing strikes on shipping in the region. Late on Wednesday, New Delhi summoned the US chargé d'affaires, Jason Meeks, and delivered a demarche over the strike.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest,” the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, India's embassy in Oman said it was monitoring an incident involving a vessel off the Omani port of Shinas and was co-ordinating with local authorities to gather further information. "We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the embassy said.

UKMTO had received a report of an incident northeast of Sohar. Local authorities have reported that a tanker has experienced a fire in the engine room. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

At least 43 ships have been attacked since February in and around the Strait of Hormuz, according to the International Maritime Organisation.