Britain and Turkey sign strategic partnership agreement to boost ties

Turkey and Britain have signed a new strategic partnership to usher in a “a new era” in relations between the two countries, it has been announced.

The move comes after an official visit to London by the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who met the UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper for high-level talks in London on Thursday.

The agreement sets out plans to deepen co-operation between the two Nato allies across security, defence, trade and global challenges. In a joint statement, both sides said the framework “creates a strong basis to strengthen dialogue and co-operation” and reflects their “historic friendship” and shared priorities, including stability in the Middle East.

Turkey is set to buy 20 Typhoon fighter jets from Britain. PA Info

Highlighting current geopolitics, the statement noted that “the accelerating transition towards a multi-polar, fragmented international order” presents growing risks, underlining the importance of Nato as “the bedrock of our security and collective defence”.

Under the framework, the UK and Turkey will expand collaboration on defence industries, counter-terrorism and organised crime, while boosting co-ordination within Nato. It also includes commitments to increase co-operation on climate action, energy security and innovation in science and technology.

Economic ties are also central, with both countries reaffirming their intention to grow trade and investment, including through a modernised free trade agreement currently under negotiation. The two foreign ministers also discussed diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranians crossing in and out of Turkey at the Kapikoy border crossing. Lizzie Porter / The National Info

Officials said the talks come at a critical moment, with international momentum building to address regional conflicts and restore global energy flows disrupted by the Iran war and Tehran’s blockade of the strait.

“They will address the ongoing and critically advanced negotiations between Iran and the United States mediated by Pakistan,” said a Turkish foreign ministry official.

The talks in London addressed efforts to help resume maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Military planners from more than 30 countries have also been meeting in Britain to explore options for a multinational operation to protect shipping routes when conditions allow.

The foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict with a renewed diplomatic initiative after Ukraine signalled openness to a leaders’ summit with Russia, potentially hosted by Turkey.

Defence co-operation featured prominently in the talks, including ongoing discussions over Turkey’s planned procurement of 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. The deal is seen as a vital step in strengthening Turkey’s air capabilities and deepening defence industry ties.

Mr Fidan is also scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the University of Oxford during his two-day visit.