Pakistan peace push in doubt after attacks on Saudi oil

Pakistan on Tuesday cast doubt on US-Iran peace prospects, saying attacks on its ally Saudi Arabia could derail the process.

The Pakistani government has positioned itself as a mediator between the US and Iran, offering to host talks in Islamabad. But Pakistan is also a close ally of Saudi Arabia, signing a mutual defence pact last year.

Iranian attacks on industrial and petrochemical sites in Saudi Arabia drew an unusually strong response from Pakistan on Tuesday. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry called them a “serious violation” and a “dangerous escalation”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a phone call, saying Pakistan would “stand shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brothers and sisters”. The powerful Pakistani military also weighed in at a meeting of commanders chaired by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir‌.

The commanders described the attacks on Saudi Arabia as “unnecessary provocations that undermine efforts for a peaceful solution”, Pakistan's national news agency said.

“The forum appreciated that despite the severe provocations, Saudi Arabia has so far shown restraint and wisdom, paving the way for a diplomatic solution. However, such unjustified aggression could affect the continuing peace process.”

Iranian media reported on Tuesday that a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province had been attacked. There was no immediate confirmation from the kingdom.

A Pakistani security official told Reuters the country would stand in solidarity with Riyadh under the defence pact signed last year if the conflict escalates.

The pact, agreed on in September, commits the two nations to treat any act of aggression against one as aggression against both. It also covers joint deterrence, intelligence sharing and military training.

Pakistan has been at the forefront of attempts to mediate in the Iran war. It tabled a five-point peace initiative with China, has passed messages between Washington and Tehran, and has offered its capital as a venue for talks.

The Pakistani endeavours have yet to produce obvious results, with Iran and the US sending proposals deemed unacceptable to the other. But Iran's ambassador in Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said on Tuesday that Pakistan's “positive and productive endeavours” to end the war were “approaching a critical, sensitive stage”.

The war's economic impact has reached Pakistan, meanwhile. Early last month it announced it would close schools and tell civil servants to work from home in a series of energy-saving measures.

Mr Sharif said universities would move to online teaching, with government offices operate for four days a week. Half of government staff were told to work from home, with departments having their fuel allowance halved. There was panic-buying on Friday after the government signalled that fuel prices would rise.