The National’s business editor Salim A Essaid put viewers' questions to Dr Neil Quilliam, energy policy, geopolitics and foreign affairs specialist at Chatham House; Amena Bakr, head of Middle East energy and Opec+ research at Kpler; Iman Nasseri, managing director of FGE Nexant; and Jennifer Gnana, The National's assistant business editor and author of the Energy This Week newsletter.
Q&A replay: Iran war, oil and escalation
Leading analysts answer your questions about Iran's attacks on Gulf oil infrastructure
Updated: March 12, 2026, 3:19 PM
Latest videos
Most popular today