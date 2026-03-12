Q&A replay: Iran war, oil and escalation

The National’s business editor Salim A Essaid put viewers' questions to Dr Neil Quilliam, energy policy, geopolitics and foreign affairs specialist at Chatham House; Amena Bakr, head of Middle East energy and Opec+ research at Kpler; Iman Nasseri, managing director of FGE Nexant; and Jennifer Gnana, The National's assistant business editor and author of the Energy This Week newsletter.