Kuwait revokes citizenship of Islamic preacher and author

Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of prominent Islamic preacher, author and businessman Tariq Al Suwaidan, according to local media, as the country reviews nationality claims.
An official decree published in the gazette, which was issued by Seif Palace and signed by Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait, stripped Mr Al Suwaidan, and any dependents who obtained it through him, of his citizenship, according to reports.
The order did not specify a legal reason for the decision but Kuwaiti authorities have said citizenship may be revoked in instances of fraud, threats to national security or criminal activity.
Mr Al Suwaidan has written dozens of books and serves as chief executive of the Gulf Innovation Group. He is the former general manager of Al Resalah TV, a Saudi religious TV channel. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, owner of the channel, said Mr Al Suwaidan was sacked for his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The preacher identified himself as “one of the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood” during a lecture in Yemen, according to Reuters. Prince Alwaleed also wrote on his Twitter account that he had dismissed Mr Suwaidan “for admitting he belongs to the Brotherhood terrorist movement”.
In 2014, Belgium issued a travel ban against him for alleged antisemitic comments made during Israel's war on Gaza that year.
Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of nearly 50,000 people in a crackdown on illegal nationality claims, an official said in August.
Kuwait does not allow dual nationality, meaning those who acquire Kuwaiti citizenship must renounce their original nationality. The country's population is about five million, with a significant majority being foreign nationals.
While the primary aim of the campaign is to revoke the citizenship of forgers, other cases have also been targeted. In July, the state news agency reported that an individual was stripped of their citizenship in the “higher interest” of the state, citing the committee.
