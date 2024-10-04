Israel strikes main Lebanon-Syria highway after overnight attacks on Beirut and West Bank

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> has struck the Lebanon-Syria border, cutting off the main road linking the two countries, after overnight <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/03/israel-beirut-lebanon/" target="_blank">bombardment </a>of the West Bank and Lebanese capital Beirut. The Friday morning strike near the Masnaa border crossing cut off the road used by hundreds of thousands of people to flee Israeli bombardments in recent days, Lebanon's National News Agency said. The strike created a 4m wide crater. Israel on Thursday had accused Hezbollah of using the crossing to transport military equipment into Lebanon. Around midnight on Thursday, intense explosions were reported and felt from Beirut’s southern suburbs near Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. Videos posted online showed explosions and fireballs erupting from the area. Reports said the target of Thursday's attack on Beirut was Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah </a>chief to Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli strike in the same area a week ago. The explosions were heard as far away as the northern Metn and Keserwan areas, about 20km from the capital. A Hezbollah source said Israel had conducted 11 strikes on the group's southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank">Beirut </a>stronghold late on Thursday. Sources had earlier said another Israeli strike had targeted a warehouse next to Beirut airport. The attacks came minutes after Hezbollah announced it launched Fadi-2 missiles targeting a base near the northern Israeli city of Haifa in response to the killing of Mr Nasrallah. Fadi-2 missiles have a 170kg payload and are believed to have a range of 100km. In all, Hezbollah launched approximately 230 projectiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory overnight. Meanwhile, in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/05/tougher-sanctions-needed-against-israel-over-west-bank-settler-attacks-think-tank-warns/" target="_blank">occupied West Bank</a>, at least 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp on Thursday night. The Israeli military said it had conducted a strike on Tulkarm and killed Zahi Yaser Abd Al Razeq Oufi, the head of the Hamas network there. The Palestinian government “calls for urgent international action to stop the escalating massacres” against its people. The official spokesman for the Palestinian presidency also condemned the attack, Palestinian news agency Wafa said, adding that those attacks “will not bring security and stability to anyone, but will drag the region into more violence”. Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gun battles between security forces and Palestinian fighters. Israel, at war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/04/us-doctors-gaza-children/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> since Hamas's October 7 attack, has widened the scope of the war to Lebanon secure its northern border and ensure the safe return of more than 60,000 people displaced by Hezbollah attacks over the past year. The fighting has driven nearly 1.2 million people from their homes in Lebanon, the country's crisis unit said Thursday. Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad said that 1,974 people have been killed – including 127 children and 261 women – and 9,384 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October 8. The ministry said early on Friday that 37 people were killed and 151 wounded by Israeli strikes over the previous 24 hours. The Israeli military said nine of its soldiers have been killed in combat in Lebanon. The chief of the UN peacekeepers said the force is remaining in its positions on Lebanon’s southern border, despite Israel’s request for them to vacate some locations before it launched its recent ground operation. Jean-Pierre LaCroix said the commander and liaison officers from the force, known as Unifil, are in constant contact with their counterparts in the Israeli and Lebanese armies. Unifil is also “the only channel of communications between the parties”, said Mr LaCroix. “The peacekeepers are also working with partners to do what they can to protect the population.”