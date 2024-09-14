At least three killed in Egypt passenger train collision

At least three people were killed and others wounded in a collision between two passenger trains in Zagazig city north-east of Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said on Saturday.

Five of the injured are in unstable condition, the ministry added.

It was latest in a series of deadly accidents to hit Egypt's extensive rail network, which has been beset by ageing infrastructure and mismanagement.

Another 49 people were injured in the crash, which happened 80 kilometres north of Cairo, the ministry said.

The injured were taken to hospitals and “rescue operations are ongoing,” the ministry said.

The railway authority said in a statement that one of the trains was heading from Zagazig to Ismailia, while the other was on its way from the city of Mansoura to Zagazig.

State-owned newspaper Al-Ahram said two children were among the dead.

Egypt's 105 million people depends largely on rail transport, but the network, although one of the largest on the African continent, has suffered repeated deadly accidents.

In 2021, two accidents within less than a month killed more than 40 people.

Egypt has been working for years to develop its ageing transportation network, modernise trains, and develop railway lines.

