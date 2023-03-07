Train derailment near Cairo kills one passenger and injures 16

A train travelling from Cairo to a town in the Nile Delta ran off the rails on Tuesday, killing one passenger and injuring at least 16, police officials said.

They said the train was travelling from Ramses station in the Egyptian capital to the city of Menouf. The derailment happened as the train approached Qalyub station just north of Cairo, they said.

Most of the 16 people hurt in the accident did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the Health Ministry said.

An investigation by prosecutors to establish the cause of the accident was under way, police officials said.

Trains in Egypt are involved in hundreds of accidents a year, many of them too minor to be reported by local media.

Most occur at level crossings, or are caused by negligence — mainly failure to heed signals or lack of communication between control room operators and drivers.

Railway passengers in Egypt regularly endure delays, overcrowding and technical glitches.

Thousands of hawkers roam the trains and stations, selling food, beverages and other items. Fare-dodging is common.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s government has pledged to improve the service, with plans to spend 225 billion Egyptian pounds ($11.7 billion) on rehabilitation by 2024.

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir, a retired army general appointed in 2019, has blamed negligence and apathy among the 45,000 employees of the state-owned railways for the service's ills.

Mr El Wazir threatened to invite foreign companies to run the service after two train accidents on consecutive days in 2021, which killed two people and injured more than 40.

Those accidents in Cairo and Alexandria followed others in March and April that killed at least 43 and injured hundreds.