Israel agrees to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15

Israel has agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 after calls from US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

US, Qatar and Egypt invited Israel and Hamas to resume "urgent" talks in Doha or Cairo to finalise an agreement on a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in the enclave and Palestinian detainees in Israel.

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay," the three mediating countries said in a joint statement on Thursday. "It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire and implement this agreement.

"It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza, as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal."

US, Qatar and Egypt said they worked tirelessly for months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table. Only the details of how the deal is implemented have not yet been finalised.

"This agreement is based on the principles as outlined by President [Joe] Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735," the countries said.

They also said they were prepared "to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties".

Mr Netanyahu said Israeli negotiators would attend the talks. "Following the offer from the United States and the mediators, Israel will send on August 15 the delegation of negotiators to the place to be determined, in order to finalise the details and implement the framework agreement," his office said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Broader conflict

Mediators have pushed to revive the ceasefire talks amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region involving Iran, after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

A senior US administration official said there was no expectation that the agreement would be signed next week because serious issues were still to be resolved, including how the exchange of hostages and detainees is carried out. Movement is needed on both sides, the official added.

The official said the statement was not designed to influence Iran, but warned that any escalation in the region would jeopardise hope of getting a deal done.

Iran's mission to the UN said earlier on Thursday that it was pursuing "a durable ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of the occupiers from this territory", as well as the aim of "punishing the aggressor" for the July 31 assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The war in Gaza was began on October 7 with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. About 39,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, the enclave's health authorities said.

Attacks continue

On Friday morning, at least eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in Israeli air strikes on refugee camps in Gaza on Friday morning, Palestinian media reported.

Health officials said three people were killed and several injured in a strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while two people were killed in an air attack on a house in Al Moghazi camp in central Gaza, Wafa news agency said.

Israeli warplanes also bombed Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, killing three people dead and injuring several others, according to local sources.

A number of people were injured after a tent of displaced people was hit in the area of Shawafeen in Abasan east of Khan Yunis, according to the report.

The Israeli military on Thursday ordered another mass evacuation in large areas around the southern city of Khan Younis. Its forces are set to being operations in those areas in response to rocket fire, the military said.

Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the enclave, suffered widespread destruction during Israeli air and ground operations this year. Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to areas of Gaza destroyed during the 10-month war.

On Thursday, Israeli air strikes had hit a cluster of houses in central Gaza's Al Bureij camp, killing at least 15 people, and the nearby Al Nuseirat camp, killed four, medics said.

Nuseirat and Al Bureij are among the densely populated enclave's eight historic camps and seen by Israel as strongholds of armed militants.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a house in the heart of Gaza City in the north, killing five Palestinians, while another airstrike in the southern city of Khan Younis killed one person and wounded others, according to medics.

Later on Thursday, 15 Palestinians were killed and 30 injured in Israeli bombings of two schools east of Gaza City, the territory's Civil Emergency Service said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas command and control centres embedded in the Abdel-Fattah Hamouda and Al Zahra schools in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City, where Hamas militants were operating.

It accused Hamas of exploiting civilians and civilian properties for military purposes, an allegation Hamas denies.

