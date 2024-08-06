US personnel injured in rocket attack on Ain Al Asad air base in Iraq

Several US personnel were injured on Monday in what is believed to be a rocket attack against Ain Al Asad air base, which houses American and coalition forces in Iraq, a representative of the US Defence Department told The National.
"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," the official said. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."
Reuters, which first reported the attack, said at least five people had been injured after two rockets were launched towards the base.
Images posted on social media appeared to show smoke from the rockets being launched.
The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed earlier in the day on the national security situation in the region, with a focus on "threats posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and to US service members in the region".
Mike McCaul, the Republican chairman of the US House foreign affairs committee, said he was "deeply troubled" to learn that US service members had been injured.
"This is just the latest in a long series of attacks from Iran and its proxies," Mr McCaul said in a statement.
"More must be done by this administration to protect our troops in the region."
The attack comes amid heightened regional tension after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has been blamed on Israel.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the killing, but did claim the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.
The latest attack occurred hours after US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
King Abdullah stressed "the need to de-escalate" and "reach a comprehensive calm" that prevents a wider regional war, Amman said in a statement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also urged de-escalation, even as Washington has posted warships in the region in preparation for a spillover.
After a months-long pause in Iran-backed attacks against US coalition forces in the region after the start of the Israel-Gaza war, strikes began again in July when forces intercepted another two drones bound for Ain Al Asad.
Charles Lister, a senior fellow at Washington's Middle East Institute, said a response from the US after that one attack in July is unlikely, but that could change "if there are more to come".
Three US soldiers were killed by a drone attack by an Iran-backed Iraqi militia on a US base in north-eastern Jordan in January.
That led to US retaliatory strikes on dozens of targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq and Syria.
