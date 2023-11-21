Militias accuse US of carrying out air strike in Iraq as fighter is killed

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

An air strike early on Tuesday morning struck a pick-up truck belonging to an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq west of Baghdad, killing one fighter.

The vehicle was travelling on the motorway near Baghdad’s western suburb of Abu Ghraib when it was struck at about 4.30am, two Iraqi security officials told The National. They didn’t give more details, saying only that a drone had hit the vehicle.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of Tehran-backed militias, announced the death of a fighter serving with Kataib Hezbollah, one of the largest Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq.

The statement didn’t give details on when or how he was killed, but said he had died in the “battle for the righteousness against falsehood of the forces of the American occupation in Iraq”.

A legislator close to Shiite militias confirmed the fighter was killed in the Abu Ghraib attack, accusing US troops of being behind his death.

Following Hamas’s massive surprise attack on Israel on October 7, militia groups linked to Iran began a surge of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq and Syria with drones and missiles. They also claimed responsibility for attacks in Eilat in Israel.

Militia groups in Iraq have linked the recent attacks on US bases to Washington's support for Israel in its war on Gaza, and say the US should cease backing Israel's assault if it wants the attacks to stop.

Analysts say the militias are operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a front organisation that includes powerful groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, which is thought to have killed hundreds of US forces during the 2003-2011 US occupation.

If confirmed, it will be first American attack inside Iraq since the war in Gaza began. The US has conducted retaliatory air strikes only against militia locations in Syria.

The US has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighbouring Iraq, on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of ISIS, which in 2014 seized vast areas of both countries but was later defeated.