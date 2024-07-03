One person killed and another seriously wounded in northern Israel attack

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in northern Israel on Wednesday, according to Israel's emergency services.

Paramedics performed CPR on a man in his 20s, who was attacked at a mall in Karmiel, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said on X.

The suspect, who was shot dead by one of the victims of the attack, was a Palestinian citizen of Israel from the northern town of Nahef, Israeli police said.

An Israeli police representative did not rule out the possibility that more attackers were in the area.

Twenty-one Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to The Times of Israel, as tensions remain high during the Gaza War, which has so far killed more than 37,900 people in the strip.

More than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank in the same period.

The attack in Karmiel came a day after an Israeli was shot and moderately injured while hiking near the illegal Israeli settlement of Har Bracha in the occupied West Bank.

Last month, an Israeli civilian was shot dead in the West Bank city of Qalqilya.