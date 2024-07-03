Iran says its proxies will make Lebanon 'a hell without return' for Israel if it invades

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Iran's acting foreign minister has said its proxy groups will make Lebanon “a hell without return” for Israel in the event of an invasion, as US envoy Amos Hochstein was scheduled to arrive in France in his latest effort to avert a full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking on the sidelines of a government summit, Ali Bagheri Kani said Iran-backed groups in Lebanon have played an “active role” in both attacks and diplomatic efforts against Israel, which has created “necessary deterrents”.

“Lebanon definitely will be a hell without return for the Zionists,” he added.

His comments come as fears grow of an Israel invasion of Lebanon, which has been hit by daily attacks since the war in Gaza began in October.

In Beirut last month, Mr Hochstein said the need for de-escalation was “urgent” and that it would be in “everyone’s interest” to avert a conflict by diplomacy.

The American envoy played a big role in an agreement that demarcated the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel, although the land border remains heavily contested.

Resolving that problem could help reduce the danger of a conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, analysts said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent a “conflagration” between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, during a telephone call on Tuesday.

Mr Macron “reiterated his serious concern over a deepening of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel … and underscored the absolute need to prevent a conflagration that would harm the interests of Lebanon as well as Israel,” the French presidency said in a statement.

Israel has approved plans for a land incursion into southern Lebanon to allow tens of thousands of Israelis to return to their homes, and to clear the threat from Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said it will not end its attacks until Israel stops its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where about 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas launched a deadly raid into southern Israel on October 7.

Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Qassem had reiterated that stance on Tuesday, telling the Associated Press that the group “will stop without any discussion” its attacks if there was a ceasefire in Gaza.