Thousands of police deployed in Jerusalem for far-right Flag March

Jerusalem is bracing itself for a controversial parade by the Israeli far right when tens of thousands of ultranationalists are expected to march through the city’s most sensitive area.

This year’s Flag March is expected to begin in the afternoon and will follow the traditional route through Damascus Gate, the main entrance to the Old City’s Muslim Quarter, and past Al Aqsa Mosque towards the Western Wall.

The march – part of Jerusalem Day celebrations, an Israeli public holiday to mark the moment Israel gained full control of Jerusalem in 1967 – led to 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

Over the years, the event has gained infamy for sparking unrest between Israeli attendees and Palestinian residents of the area.

Despite fears that tension over the Gaza war could make the day even more volatile, Israeli authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the march would proceed as usual.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir vowed earlier in the day to join the march and that “Jews will go up to [Al Aqsa Mosque]”.

“We need to hit them where it's most important to them,” he said.

An incursion on the site, the third holiest in Islam, is considered a major provocation by Palestinians, particularly if it involves an Israeli government minister.

Many of Wednesday’s marchers will belong to movements calling for the area, which was the site of the first two Jewish temples, to be turned into a third one.

Despite fears the city might erupt after October 7, Jerusalem has remained relatively quiet throughout the Gaza War.

The city is suffering from the effects of the conflict, particularly the Old City which is home to many Palestinians and Palestinian businesses that have been hit hard by a lack of visitors since the war began.

Experts told The National on Tuesday that a major provocation on Wednesday could lead to uncontrollable escalations, with one warning of the potential for “regional war”.

Last year’s Flag March took place with relatively few clashes, after many Palestinians chose to avoid venturing out in public amid fears of violence and a heavy Israeli police presence.

Marchers nonetheless attacked journalists, throwing sticks and glass bottles, and chanted extremist slogans.

Israeli army soldiers approach Palestinian protesters with riot shields during clashes following a demonstration to denounce the annual nationalist "flag march" through Jerusalem, in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, 2023. AFP

Police say more than 3,000 personnel will be in the city on Wednesday.

Sami Abu Shehadeh, a Palestinian citizen of Israel and chairman of the opposition party Balad, says Jerusalem Day is “the most racist day on the Israeli calendar, because it touches the most sacred and sensitive issue for Palestinians: Al Aqsa Mosque”.

He believes far-right politicians in the current government, particularly National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, want the day to spark a regional war.

“Ben Gvir is a pyromaniac and a very dangerous man for Israelis, Palestinians and the Middle East,” Mr Abu Shehadeh says.

Mr Ben Gvir vowed in an interview on Tuesday morning to go to the Al Aqsa compound on Jerusalem Day.

“I wish Itamar Ben Gvir was the only issue: a racist, crazy, pyromaniac. The problem is he’s a minister in the Israeli government, within which you don’t find anyone attacking his dangerous, racist behaviour,” Mr Abu Shehadeh says.

“It gives you a feeling that there is a consensus on racism and provocation.”