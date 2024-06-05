More than 20 killed and dozens wounded as Israel intensifies strikes on central Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli attacks on central Gaza killed 21 people and wounded dozens more overnight on Tuesday, as the army increased its attacks on towns, cities and refugee camps.

Eleven people died and dozens were wounded in attacks on several homes in Al Maghazi refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reported. Medical teams recovered the bodies of two people after artillery shells struck a home.

Two more were killed in a strike on the entrance to Al Bureij refugee camp, Wafa added.

The Palestine Red Crescent later recovered the bodies of six people and took eight wounded Palestinians to hospital after shelling on Deir Al Balah, posting video of the injured being taken to hospital.

Sixty people have been killed across central Gaza in 24 hours, according to Palestinian reports.

Deir Al Balah, south of Gaza city, is home to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital – the only functioning hospital in the area and that is now serving around a million people, according to the enclave's health authorities.

The hospital cannot cope with more wounded because of a shortage of medical supplies, it said on Tuesday.

An injured child reacts while sitting next to another on the floor at a ward at the Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al Balah. AFP

Another seven were wounded on Wednesday morning in strikes in Gaza city's Al Zeitoun district, while quadcopters opened fire in Nuseirat refugee camp. A toll from that attack was not available.

At least 36,550 Palestinians have been killed and 82,959 have been wounded since the war began in October, prompted by the Hamas attack on southern Israel which killed about 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.

At least 15,000 children are among Gaza's dead, according to Palestinian authorities.

Another 500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 9,040 arrested in the occupied West Bank.

The Gaza death toll is to likely to be underreported as thousands of people are missing, presumed dead under the rubble of bombed buildings.

Attacks on central Gaza have been stepped up following weeks of heavy assaults on the southern city of Rafah, from where more than a million people fled as tanks pushed through the last refuge for most of Gaza's displaced Palestinians.

Most civilians fleeing Rafah sought shelter in Khan Younis, Al Mawasi – a supposed “safe zone” targeted multiple times by the Israeli army – and parts of central Gaza now under renewed attack.

Shelling was reported on residential neighbourhoods in Rafah on Wednesday morning, and also in the nearby city of Khan Younis.