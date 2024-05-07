Closure of Rafah crossing puts Gaza's fuel supply in jeopardy

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been closed, a UN official confirmed to The National on Tuesday, a day after Israel launched a military operation on the Gaza side of the border.

Gaza authorities said the crossing had been closed because of the presence of Israeli troops on the Palestinian side.

Israel on Monday ordered residents in parts of eastern Rafah to leave immediately ahead of a military offensive in the area.

Tamara Al Rifai, spokeswoman for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East ( UNRWA ), said the closure of the crossing to aid lorries since Monday threatened to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Most urgent/worrying if Rafah remains closed is that we will soon have a shortage of fuel, as fuel only comes in from Rafah,” Ms Al Rifai told The National.

“Without fuel; no movement of our lorries and people, no electricity, no sewage pumping,” Ms Al Rifai said.

Ms Al Rifai said the agency has been pushing for the entry of a minimum of 500 lorries a day into Gaza, carrying a mix of humanitarian and commercial items.

“That number was never reached. The numbers vary roughly between 100 and 250 per day,” she said.

Rafah is home to about 1.4 million people, including more than 600,000 children.

An Israeli soldier directs a tank near Israel's border with southern Gaza. Getty Images

Israel has launched a military operation in Rafah against the militant group Hamas despite repeated warnings from the international community about the toll such an incursion would have on civilians.

Ms Al Rifai said the city's residents were “all vulnerable – most have already been displaced several times. An incursion into Rafah inevitably means a bloodbath”.

UNRWA was established to assist Palestinians who were forced from their homes during the war which led to Israel's creation in 1948.

The agency is the only major UN body dedicated exclusively to a single conflict and people.