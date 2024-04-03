World Central Kitchen aid workers 'misidentified' in deadly Gaza strike, Israel says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's army chief apologised for the strikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza on Monday, saying the civilians were "misidentified" by the military.

The World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir Al Balah as they departed a warehouse filled with food aid.

"This incident was a grave mistake," army chief Herzi Halevi said in a video message. "I want to be very clear – the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers.

"It was a mistake that followed a misidentification, at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened."

He apologised for the "unintentional harm" caused to the US-based aid group, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

READ MORE Biden 'outraged' by Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza

A Palestinian and six foreign citizens – three from the UK, one from Poland, one Australian and one American-Canadian citizen - were killed in the attack.

Israeli media reports suggest the three aid vehicles, which were marked with the WCK logo, were hit as a result of poor co-ordination within the military. The vehicles were hit in separate strikes over a stretch of coastal road deemed a "safe zone" by Israel.

The strikes occurred after an Israeli military unit identified an "armed man" in a lorry that travelled with the aid workers to a warehouse in Deir Al Balah, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. The unit was aware the armed man did not leave the warehouse, it said.

The cars travelled along a coastal route approved by the army. After the first car was hit by a missile, passengers ran to the other vehicles and notified the army of the attack.

Relatives and friends mourn Saif Abu Taha, a worker with World Central Kitchen who was killed when Israeli strikes hit the NGO's vehicles in Gaza, during his funeral in Rafah. AFP

A missile struck the second car and then the third vehicle was hit. It was carrying the aid workers injured in the initial strikes.

The final attack is believed to have happened about 1.5km from the first strike.

Army sources told Haaretz that military officers in Gaza "can do whatever they want".

Every commander "sets the rules for himself" and develops their own interpretation of the rules of engagement required in armed combat, it reported a source as saying.

Relations 'put to the test'

The strikes have inflamed diplomatic tensions between Israel and the countries whose citizens were killed. The UK summoned Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and demanded "full accountability" over the attack that killed three Britons, all army veterans.

Australia also called for accountability and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned relations with Israel were being "put to the test".

US President Joe Biden said he was outraged by the attack and accused Israel of failing to protect aid workers and civilians. While Washington has continued to provide support to Israel during the Gaza war, relations are strained, particularly over Israel's insistence on invading the southern city of Rafah.

World Central Kitchen and other aid groups have halted operations in Gaza as a result of the strikes.

American Near East Refugee Aid, which worked with WCK and runs six community kitchens across southern Gaza, said the risk of delivering aid in the enclave "is far too great".

The move comes as famine spreads across northern Gaza, killing at least 30 people in what remain of the enclave's struggling hospitals.

Malnutrition among children is spreading at a "record pace", the World Food Programme warned on Wednesday. It said one in three children under the age of two were acutely malnourished.