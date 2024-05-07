Live Blog
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo / Ismael Abu Dayyah)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel strikes Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire offer

Netanyahu war cabinet to press ahead with assault but sends delegation to speak with mediators

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Israeli military strikes eastern Rafah
  • Hamas accepts Egypt and Qatar's ceasefire proposal
  • Israeli delegation heads to mediators to discuss Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas
  • About 100,000 Palestinians in parts of Rafah that Israel wants to evacuate
  • Death toll from Rafah strikes rises to 26
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,735, with 78,108 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: May 07, 2024, 4:25 AM