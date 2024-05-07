Israel-Gaza war live: Israel strikes Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire offer

<p>Israeli tanks have entered Rafah and are close to the border crossing with Egypt, Palestinian media reported as intense air strikes hit multiple locations across the enclave.</p><p>Tanks are stationed about 200 metres from the border crossing and fired artillery shells on buildings at the site, the official Wafa news agency reported.</p><p>Shelling was also recorded on the Karam Abu Salem crossing, used by aid trucks, and on Rafah's outskirts, while air strikes hit Rafah's southern Al Tanour neighbourhood.</p><p>At least eight people were killed in strikes on homes across Rafah, Wafa reported.</p><p>Three others were killed in a strike on a home in Gaza city, while a strike on Al Shati refugee camp killed another person and wounded several more.</p>