Arab League summit in Bahrain to call for Palestine-Israel peace conference

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Leaders will arrive for the Arab League summit on Thursday following a unanimous vote to adopt the “Bahrain declaration” calling for a peace conference between the Israelis and Palestinians in Manama.

At the preparatory meeting for foreign ministers in Bahrain’s capital on Tuesday, ministers agreed on a draft agenda for the summit, as well as draft resolutions and documents that will be presented to leaders.

“There is total and complete unanimous agreement this time around regarding the Bahrain declaration among the member states. The Bahrain declaration is a continuation of what was adopted in Riyadh,” Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary general of the Arab League, told The National.

He was referring to the emergency summit convened in Riyadh in November, one month after Israel launched a military offensive on the Palestinian enclave in response to a Hamas-led attack.

READ MORE: Arab League ministers seek consensus on Gaza before Bahrain summit

As Arab leaders prepared for the summit in Manama, gun battles between Israel and militants from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other Palestinian factions intensified overnight into some of the fiercest in months in both northern and southern Gaza.

Israeli tanks reached the densely populated neighbourhoods and narrow alleyways of the Jabalia camp in the north-east, facing heavy resistance.

Reviving the peace process

Part of the Bahrain declaration, which will be read out on Thursday, includes a call for a UN-backed international peace conference to resolve the Palestinian issue to be held in Bahrain.

Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk, the permanent representative of Palestine at the Arab League, confirmed the peace conference plan.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds a placard showing maps of historical Palestine. AFP

“The summit will adopt a set of Arab initiatives, including holding an international peace conference to resolve the Palestinian issue, under the auspices of the UN on the territory of Bahrain,” Mr Al Aklouk said in Manama. “Palestine welcomes and supports the initiative, and considers it a response to the peace plan previously presented by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2018.”

In a speech to the UN General Assembly in 2018, Mr Abbas called for a “genuine peace process” after talks towards a two-state solution had stalled. Since then, the quartet comprising the UN, the US, Russia and the EU have unsuccessfully attempted to revive the peace process.

There have been no substantive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians since 2014, and the two sides are fiercely divided over the core issues of the conflict.

Setting a deadline

“Diplomats reached a consensus that a genuine peace conference that would bring both Arab and western partners to the table and pressure Israel back to the negotiating table was much needed at this point of the war,” a Bahraini diplomatic source told The National.

The source said the communique would adopt the call for the peace conference and that Bahrain would work over the next few months to bring all parties to the table.

An advertising hoarding shows flags of countries participating in 33rd Arab summit in Manama. Reuters

Mr Al Aklouk said that the conference aims to launch a “genuine political process with a specific time limit, leading to ending the occupation based on international references for the peace process, including the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative”.

During a meeting in Cairo last March, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares discussed the idea of holding an international peace conference.

Mr Aboul Gheit stressed the importance of Arab-European co-operation to ensure such a conference takes place, aiming for a two-state solution and a political future for Palestinians.