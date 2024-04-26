Live Blog
A ship of Freedom Flotilla Coalition anchors at Tuzla seaport in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 19, 2024. Activists and aid workers from numerous international aid NGO’s are gearing up for another attempt to break through the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. (AP Photo / Khalil Hamra)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel delays departure of Freedom Flotilla with aid for Gaza

Ships carrying humanitarian supplies were scheduled to set sail from Turkey on Friday

  • People may have been buried alive in Nasser Hospital's mass graves
  • At least eight killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza city neighbourhood
  • Student pro-Palestine protests spread across US despite mass arrests
  • Gaza aid pier under construction, Pentagon says
  • King Abdullah warns of Israeli attack on Rafah during call with Macron
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,305 killed, with 77,293 wounded
Updated: April 26, 2024, 4:38 AM