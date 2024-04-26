Israel-Gaza war live: Israel delays departure of Freedom Flotilla with aid for Gaza

<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">A humanitarian aid flotilla organised by a coalition of activists, which was scheduled to set sail from&nbsp;</span><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgba(var(--sk_highlight,18,100,163),1); background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">Turkey</a><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">&nbsp;on Friday to deliver supplies to&nbsp;</span><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgba(var(--sk_highlight,18,100,163),1); background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">Gaza</a>,<span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">&nbsp;has been postponed.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Known as the Freedom Flotilla, its departure has been delayed due to an administrative roadblock initiated by Israel, which sought additional inspections, the coalition said.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Organisers said Israel is trying to prevent the ships from leaving by pressuring the Republic of Guinea Bissau to withdraw its flag from the lead ship — Akdeniz.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The coalition aims to deliver more than 5,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Gaza.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The flotilla comprises three ships, including one cargo ship, a cruise ship, and another smaller boat</span><em style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">.</em><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">&nbsp;It will carry about 800 people, including crew, activists and observers.</span></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Underhanded Israeli Tactic Delays <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreedomFlotilla?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreedomFlotilla</a> Departure.<a href="https://t.co/IXwDCtynhh">https://t.co/IXwDCtynhh</a><br>Israel will not break our resolve to reach the Palestinians of Gaza. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BreakTheSiege?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BreakTheSiege</a> and End the Blockade of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a>. <a href="https://t.co/aOyqLTB55H">pic.twitter.com/aOyqLTB55H</a></p>&mdash; Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) <a href="https://twitter.com/GazaFFlotilla/status/1783596480676118659?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 25, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n