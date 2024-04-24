Live Blog
(EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death.) Palestinians use a bulldozer to recover bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Hospital compound in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians have died, according to the Hamas-run health authority. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

Israel-Gaza war live: UN 'horrified' after hundreds found in Khan Younis mass graves

Victims were reportedly found stripped naked with their hands tied, prompting renewed concerns about war crimes

  • US says reports on mass graves in Gaza are troubling
  • Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Israel
  • UNRWA funding assured until June as donations resume after report
  • More than 130 arrested overnight at NYU campus Gaza protests
  • UAE and Egypt deliver more Gaza aid under air campaign
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,183, with 77,143 wounded
Updated: April 24, 2024, 4:00 AM