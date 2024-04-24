Israel-Gaza war live: UN 'horrified' after hundreds found in Khan Younis mass graves

<p>The UN human rights office on Tuesday said mass graves in Gaza contained naked Palestinian victims with their hands tied.</p><p>"Disturbing reports continue to emerge about mass graves in Gaza in which Palestinian victims were reportedly found stripped naked with their hands tied, prompting renewed concerns about possible war crimes amid ongoing Israeli air strikes," the OHCHR said in a statement.</p><p>It said the development follows the recovery of hundreds of bodies “buried deep in the ground and covered with waste” at the weekend at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, central Gaza, and at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city in the north.</p><p>A total of 283 bodies were recovered at Nasser, of which 42 were identified, it said.</p><p>“Among the deceased were allegedly older people, women and wounded, while others were found with their hands tied and stripped of their clothes,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.&nbsp;</p><p><a href="https://thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/23/nasser-hospital-khan-younis-mass-grave-gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <iframe width="200" height="113" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rO59qJr5x6M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen title="About 300 bodies found in mass grave at Gaza&#39;s Nasser Hospital"></iframe>