Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli reserve troops return ahead of imminent Rafah offensive

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/62GRN5RJ5IE7JIN4FGXGXEH5DU.jpg"><figcaption>A camp for internally displaced Palestinians who fled from Rafah and northern Gaza is seen in the west of Deir Al Balah. EPA</figcaption></figure></p><p><em>Holly Johnston</em> reports:</p><p>Israel has sent two reserve brigades back into Gaza, the army announced, fuelling speculation of an imminent offensive on the southern city of Rafah as local media reports an invasion will begin "very soon."</p><p>The second and 679th reserve brigades have been mobilised "to continue the defence and attack mission in the Gaza Strip under the command of the 99th division," the army announced in a statement on Wednesday.</p><p>The soldiers, who have been stationed on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, have prepared in recent weeks to return to Gaza, it said, sharing images and video footage of soldiers in mock raids.</p><p>All reserve units had been pulled out of Gaza earlier this year, while most remaining troops left southern Gaza earlier in April.</p><p>It comes amid Wednesday reports a Rafah invasion will begin "very soon," according to Israeli media.</p><p><a href=" Israel sends reserve troops back into Gaza ahead of imminent Rafah offensive" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>