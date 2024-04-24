Live Blog
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on April 22, 2024 shows Israeli soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Handout / Israeli Army' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli reserve troops return ahead of imminent Rafah offensive

Rafah invasion will begin 'very soon', according to local reports

  • Israel sends reserve troops back into Gaza
  • Germany to resume support for UNRWA in Gaza
  • Amnesty: Moral failure over Gaza leaves world order on brink of collapse
  • Several killed after multiple air strikes in Gaza
  • Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Israel
  • More than 130 arrested overnight at NYU campus Gaza protests
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,262, with 77,229 wounded
Updated: April 24, 2024, 11:02 AM