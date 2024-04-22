Turkey’s Erdogan lands in Baghdad on visit to boost bilateral relations

Iraq on Monday rolled out a red carpet for the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who began an official visit that holds the promise of boosting co-operation between Baghdad and Ankara.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani received Mr Erdogan at Baghdad International Airport as a 21-gun salute rang out.

In addition to Mr Al Sudani, Mr Erdogan will meet President Abdul Latif Rashid on his one-day visit before travelling to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region.

His last visit to Iraq was in 2011, when he was Turkey’s prime minister.

Read More Iran-backed Iraqi militias resume attacks on US forces

The two neighbouring countries will sign two strategic agreements, Iraqi government spokesman Basim Al Awadi told state TV late on Sunday.

One will be on a long-standing water sharing dispute that will hopefully guarantee a steady flow to Iraq’s two main rivers Tigris and Euphrates, Mr Al Awadi said.

That agreement will stipulate establishing a fund in which Iraq will divert some of its oil revenue that will be dedicated for mega water and agriculture projects to be implemented by Turkish companies in a 10-year plan, he added.

The second will be a framework strategic agreement, he said without elaborating, adding that both agreements will be signed by Mr Al Sudani and Mr Erdogan.

More than 20 memorandums of understandings will be signed between Iraqi and Turkish institutions that cover different fields, he added.

“The visit will be a very significant starting point in Iraqi-Turkish relations, and it will mark the beginning of resolving issues between Iraq and Turkey,” he added.

The two sides will also discuss the $17 billion rail and road project linking Asia to Europe through Iraq's under-construction Al Faw port on the Arabian Gulf coast, he said.

The plan is known as the Dry Canal or Development Road. The proposed road and rail link will run from southern Iraq to Turkey, where it will connect to rail and road networks in Europe.

Transport ministers of United Arab Emirates and Qatar are expected to attend the discussion on the Development Road ahead of a possible quadripartite agreement, he added.

“The four parties are the actual entities that will construct the Development Road,” he said.

Mr Erdogan and Mr Al Sudani will also discuss the issue of the Kurdish dissident group, Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has launched attacks against Turkey from bases in northern Iraq in an attempt to gain greater autonomy for the Kurdish people, he said.

“There will be a comprehensive agreement between Iraq and Turkey to face the security challenges in a way that benefits both countries,” he said without elaborating.

A group of PKK (Worker's Party of Kurdistan) soldiers in the mountains of northern Iraq. Reuters

Last month, a Turkish delegation held talks in Baghdad. During the meeting, Ankara asked for greater co-operation in its fight against the PKK ahead of a military operation this summer, according to Iraqi officials.

The two sides hailed the talks as “productive” and Turkey welcomed Iraq’s move to designate the PKK as a “banned organisation”.

“After that Iraqi designation they are considered guests and refugees therefore they don’t have the right to hold weapons inside Iraq,” he said.

The conflict between the Turkish army and the rebel group, known as the PKK, escalated in the 1990s, when Turkey launched several ground operations in northern Iraq following the 1991 Gulf War.

Since then, Ankara has launched several military operations in Iraq against the group. These operations have been expanded in recent years in northern Iraq with troops on the ground backed by air strikes and artillery.

The two sides hailed the talks as “productive” and Turkey welcomed Iraq’s move to designate the PKK as a “banned organisation”.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by the US and the EU. It took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.