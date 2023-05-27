Iraq showcases Development Road project that will link Asia to Europe

Iraq is set to unveil an ambitious transport project that will connect Asia to Europe, and enhance regional co-operation and economic opportunities.

The one-day Baghdad Conference, set for Saturday, will bring together transport ministers from the GCC, Iran, Turkey, Syria and Jordan to discuss the establishment of the Development Road initiative.

The huge infrastructure project will link southern Iraq to the border with Turkey, from where it will connect to rail and road networks in Europe.

It involves the construction of about 1,200km of two-way rail networks and a new motorway for passengers and goods originating from Al Faw port, which is being built along the Arabian Gulf in Basra province.

Logistic centres and industrial cities are also planned along the network.

The Iraqi government estimates that the project will cost up to $17 billion, generate $4 billion annually and create at least 100,000 jobs.

“As Iraq [has] recovered and retrieved its pivotal political role in the region, becoming a political convergence point, the time has come for [it] to retrieve its economic role,” Transport Minister Razzaq Al Saadawi told a local TV station on Thursday.

He said the project would transform the economy.

Saturday’s conference “will be a consultative meeting to explain the Development Road project and Al Faw Port, and to listen to the points of view of the participating delegations”, Mr Al Saadawi said.

“Finance will be one of the issues that will be discussed, and the other issues are the implementation and the partnership,” Mr Al Saadawi said, adding that joint legal, technical, financial and management committees would be formed.

The participants will discuss a number of proposals with regards to finance – from government funds to investment to the creation of a sovereign fund, with the money coming from the government, investors and loans, he said.

The co-operation between the countries involved in the project is expected to boost the “security and stability of the region and preserve its economy, therefore we are determined to carry out this project”, Mr Al Saadawi said.

The project offers an alternative to traditional sea routes, with reduced transport costs and shorter transit times.

It will benefit not only the participating countries but also the broader global trade network.

Despite its oil wealth, with about 145 billion barrels of proven reserves, Iraq lags behind neighbouring economies due to decades of war since the 1980s, UN economic sanctions imposed in the ’90s and political and security instability that followed the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Iraq is keen to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative – a global development strategy involving infrastructure development and investments in about 70 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe – through the Development Road and Al Faw port.