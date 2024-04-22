Iran-backed Iraqi militias resume attacks on US forces

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Iran-backed Iraqi militias on Monday announced the resumption of attacks on US forces in the region, hours after rockets were fired from Iraq at a US military base Syria in the first such attack since early February.

The statement from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of militias that stepped up attacks on US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria after Israel launched its war in the Gaza strip in October, was posted on a Telegram channel associated with Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iraq's most powerful armed groups.

It said the decision to resume attacks was taken after little progress in talks on the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq during Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani's visit to Washington last week.

“What happened a short while ago is the beginning,” it said, referring to the launch of five rockets from the northern Iraqi town of Zummar towards a US military base in north-eastern Syria on Sunday night.

Iraqi security forces are conducting a search for those responsible near the Syrian border in Nineveh province, the Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement posted on X.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a halt to attacks on American forces in late January, two days after a drone killed three US services personnel and wounded dozens of others at an outpost in Jordan.

The US holds Iran broadly responsible for arming and supporting the Iraqi militias and has singled out Kataib Hezbollah in assigning blame for the attacks on its troops.

Talks between Baghdad and Washington on the presence of US troops in Iraq were delayed after Israel launched its war in Gaza following the deadly October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas, the militant group that controls the Palestinian territory

Mr Al Sudani said a commission looking at the issue is expected to announce a schedule in July.