epa11286131 (L-R) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting, in Capri, Italy, 18 April 2024. G7 foreign ministers on 17 April gathered on the Italian resort island of Capri for three days of encounters chaired by Italian Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, with efforts to avert an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East among their priorities. Tajani has called for restraint from Israel after Iran's last weekend's attack against it. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Israel-Gaza war live: G7 must respond to Iran attack on Israel, says German FM

Annalena Baerbock's comments come a day after she met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem

  • Israel underestimated Iranian attack, report says
  • Qatar re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
  • Israel reserves 'right to protect itself' after Iran attack, says Netanyahu
  • 'Intense' shelling reported on Gaza city as 18 bodies found in the south
  • Israel approves $5bn plan to rebuild towns near Gaza border
  • Food items available in Gaza markets for first time in six months
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,899, with 76,664 injured
Updated: April 18, 2024, 10:23 AM