Israel-Gaza war live: G7 must respond to Iran attack on Israel, says German FM

<p>The G7 must respond to Iran's attack on Israel, Germany's Foreign Minister has said.</p><p>Annalena Baerbock held talks on the issue with her counterparts during a meeting in Italy.</p><p>"We are also discussing further measures here at the G7 because, of course, there must be a response to this unprecedented incident," AFP quoted Ms Baerbock as saying.</p><p>“There must be no further escalation in the region, that would be fatal for its people."</p><p>It comes a day after she met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, alongside British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.&nbsp;</p><p>Both voiced concerns over an Israeli attack on Iran and its potential to further inflame tensions.</p><p>Lord Cameron said he hoped the G7 would announce sanctions against Iran over its attack.</p>