Iranian embassy compound in Syria hit by air strike

An alleged Israeli strike on Monday hit the Iranian ambassador's residence in Damascus, Syrian security sources told The National.

The sources said that the strike, which Iranian media said was carried out by Israel, was against a commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

“A senior Iranian IRGC commander was the target of the strike, but his fate is not clear”, said the source.

“The IRGC target might have been the commander of the Quds force in Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Zahedi”, it added.

Mr Zahedi is sanctioned by the US State Department, which accuses him of terrorism.

“The Iranian ambassador's residence in Damascus has been hit with what looks like an Israeli strike,” another Syrian security source said. “It's the building adjacent to the Iranian embassy,” he told The National.

“A number of people have been killed in the attack,” the source said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that six people had been killed in the strike.

Irna, the Iranian news agency, blamed Israel for the attack.

“Published pictures show the Zionist regime's attack on Damascus, the building adjacent to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been destroyed,” Irna said.

The ambassador's residence is also reportedly used as the Iranian consulate in Damascus, where Tehran has a strong presence in support of its ally, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Israel has repeatedly carried out bombings against Iranian and Syrian targets within Syria.

The strikes have escalated since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas and the cross-border conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Tehran supports both Hamas and Hezbollah.

More to follow.