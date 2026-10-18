Saudi Arabia executes five over terrorism-related offences

Saudi Arabia has executed five men over terrorism-related offences.

The executions were carried out in the Eastern Province on Saturday, the Interior Ministry was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying.

It named the five citizens as Mohammed Al Zaher, Ali Al Sheikh, Hassan Al Faraj, Reda Al Abu Abdullah and Ali Al Rabih.

The ministry said they joined a foreign terrorist organisation, repeatedly opened fire on security personnel and vehicles with intent to kill, possessed weapons and live ammunition, and provided financial and other support for attacks inside the kingdom.

A court found them guilty and sentenced them to death under tazir, a discretionary form of punishment that Saudi judges can impose under Islamic law for offences not carrying fixed penalties.

The ministry said the sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court on appeal and a royal order was issued for them to be carried out.

The executions reflected the government’s commitment to security, justice and the enforcement of Islamic law against those who threaten public safety, it added.