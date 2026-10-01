Saudi Crown Prince says Gulf security 'indivisible' amid Iran threats

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Gulf security and stability were “indivisible” after a series of attacks linked to Iran and its allies on countries across the region.

The kingdom’s de facto ruler warned that Riyadh would respond firmly to any threats to its security and had the military capabilities needed to deter threats, while stressing that it was seeking to prevent escalation.

“The attacks targeting the Gulf Co-operation Council states underscore that Gulf security and stability are indivisible,” Prince Mohammed said in an annual address to the Shura Council, Saudi Arabia’s top consultative body, late on Wednesday.

The remarks come after repeated Iranian and Iran-backed attacks on Gulf states and interests, including missile and drone strikes and attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

“We are working with our brothers to safeguard Gulf security, pursue strategic co-operation and economic integration, and continue … strengthening joint Gulf action, in order to achieve the GCC's goals and meet the aspirations of its citizens,” he said.

GCC states have previously declared that an attack on one member constitutes an attack on all, while affirming their right to collective self-defence.

Quote We affirm that we are making every possible effort to reduce escalation and support diplomatic solutions, without the slightest compromise when it comes to safeguarding our security. Mohammed bin Salman ,

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

“Your country possesses highly capable human and military resources that are fully able, by the grace of Allah, to confront and deter threats from any source,” Prince Mohammed told the 150-member Shura Council.

“We affirm that we are making every possible effort to reduce escalation and support diplomatic solutions, without the slightest compromise when it comes to safeguarding our security. We will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or attack that seeks to undermine it."

He also highlighted the newly established Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, saying it was intended to strengthen regional security and co-ordinate responses to instability.

“As part of our efforts to strengthen regional stability, avert the consequences of tension and conflict, and co-ordinate action, the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was concluded” between the three countries, Prince Mohammed said.

The remarks come as Gulf states face threats from Iran and its proxies, including the Houthis, who have launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and targeted shipping in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni militia has also carried out attacks linked to the wider regional conflict, raising concerns over the security of key Gulf and Red Sea trade routes.

Prince Mohammed also said Riyadh had established a multinational maritime defence alliance to "enhance maritime security, protect shared interests in international sea lanes, and prevent their exploitation as a tool of political or economic pressure”.