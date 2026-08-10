Sixteen Bangladeshi workers killed in Riyadh factory fire

Sixteen Bangladeshi workers have been killed in a fire at a sofa factory in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The victims' bodies are being identified and will be returned home in accordance with their families' wishes, the ministry said in a statement.

The fire occurred at the factory in the Musa ​Sanaiya industrial ⁠area on Sunday, according to the ministry.

Bangladesh's embassy in Riyadh said a delegation had gone to the scene as soon as news of the incident was received.

"Once the identification process of the bodies of 16 Bangladeshi citizens killed in the tragic fire that broke out at a sofa factory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday is complete, necessary arrangements will be made to bring the bodies back home with the consent of their families," the foreign ministry said.

With about ⁠3.5 million Bangladeshis living ⁠in Saudi Arabia, the country is the main destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, who sent home ​more than $2.7 billion in remittances last year.