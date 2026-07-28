Kuwait's foreign minister to visit Pakistan after defence pact approved

Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Tuesday, days after the countries ratified a defence co-operation agreement.

Sheikh Jarrah and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, are expected to review the “entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest”, a statement read. Sheikh Jarrah is also due to meet senior leadership during the two-day visit, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The visit comes at the invitation of Mr Dar, who is Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, the statement said.

The trip follows the ratification of the wide-ranging defence co-operation agreement, three years after it was first signed. The ratification, published in Kuwait's official gazette, is intended to strengthen institutional military ties between the countries.

It establishes a framework for co-operation between the armed forces of both countries, covering military training and education, intelligence sharing, logistics, defence technology and exchange of expertise.

It also provides for co-operation in defence manufacturing, electronic communications systems, scientific research, military media, and cultural and sporting activities. A joint military committee will oversee implementation, including joint training exercises, official visits and other collaborative programmes, Kuwaiti media reported.

The ratification follows a series of recent high-level engagements between Kuwaiti and Pakistani military officials aimed at expanding defence co-ordination.

It also comes as Kuwait continues to reinforce its security partnerships amid regional hostilities.

Last week, Kuwait came under renewed Iranian attacks during nearly two weeks of direct military exchanges between the US and Iran. Gulf states had largely borne the brunt of Iran's retaliation to US attacks since the conflict started in late February.

President Donald Trump said he decided to pause US strikes on Iran to give negotiations another chance but stressed he would increase military operations if diplomacy fails.

Tehran, in turn, said it would suspend its own attacks as long as Washington maintains its pause on strikes, and confirmed diplomatic channels with the US remain open.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between Iran and the US, working to bring an end to the fighting and securing last month's signing of the Islamabad framework agreement.

But despite its diplomatic role, Pakistan has been critical of Iranian attacks on Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia is the only other Gulf nation that has a mutual defence co-operation pact with Pakistan. The two countries signed a strategic defence agreement last year, with the aim of strengthening military co-ordination and raising the readiness of their armed forces.

Earlier this year, Pakistan's Air Force sent some of its F-16 fighter jets and support aircraft to Saudi Arabia under the joint agreement when the risk of renewed Iranian drone and missile strikes loomed large.