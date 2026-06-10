GCC condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan

The Gulf Co-operation Council on Wednesday condemned Iranian drone and missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, stressing that the an attack on one member state is an attack on all.

Iran launched attacks on the three countries on Wednesday, in what it called retaliation for American strikes on Iranian sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

The exchange of fire, which came ⁠after US President Donald Trump said Iran had shot down a US Apache helicopter near the strait, was one of the most significant escalations since Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in April.

In a statement issued after a ministerial meeting held in Bahrain, the GCC said the attacks were a blatant breach of the UN Charter and offered solidarity to Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

“These hostile acts serve no purpose in fostering understanding or rapprochement, but rather drive people apart, undermine the foundations of trust, sow discord, and close the doors to dialogue, which the GCC states have consistently called for,” the council said.

“Aggression does not build relationships, and intimidation does not create stability.”

The council said its joint defence and air defence systems were effectively countering the attacks. It called for an immediate halt to any attacks on GCC states, their interests and citizens.

The US ⁠military said it had attacked Iranian air defences, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites in what it described as a “proportional response” to the downing of the helicopter, whose two crew ​members were ⁠rescued by a drone boat.

Iran's Gulf neighbours and Jordan activated ‌air defences to intercept incoming missiles and there were no immediate reports of damage to US bases.

The escalation – just days after Iran exchanged strikes with Israel for the first time since the ​ceasefire – casts fresh doubt on prospects for a deal to end the war, which began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump claimed that Iran's military has been “completely defeated” and warned Tehran would face consequences for failing to reach an agreement with Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said much of Iran's military, including its navy and air force, “doesn't even exist any more”. He described the country's armed forces as “a complete and total mess”.

“Iran is all talk and no action,” Mr Trump said, adding that Tehran had taken too long to negotiate a deal that “would have been great for them” and would now “have to pay the price”.

Mr Trump also described Iran as the “bully of the Middle East” and declared it “dead”.