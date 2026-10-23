Terror investigation launched after drive-by shooting near Paris

One person was killed and ⁠at least four others were injured in a shooting west of Paris, ​the French Prime ⁠Minister Sebastien ‌Lecornu said on Friday.

A suspect has been arrested. Firefighters were called to a petrol station where the shooting took place.

Ali Rabeh, the ​mayor of the Yvelines town of Trappes, told BFMTV that a man had fired shots from his car and "appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre".

He said one of those injured was a 12-year-old girl, adding that the shooter lived in a nearby town. There is no information so far ​about his motive, he ‌said.

Mr Lecornu wrote ⁠on X that security ​forces had been fully mobilised. "The ​national ‌anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has announced that it is ⁠monitoring the situation," he added.

Representatives for ⁠the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the prefecture declined to comment. The anti-terrorism prosecutor's ​office confirmed it was monitoring the case.