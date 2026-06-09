Six states sanction settler violence 'enablers' in West Bank

The UK, France, Norway and Canada on Tuesday said they would impose sanctions on entities and people involved in enabling Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The move was co-ordinated with Australia and New Zealand, which announced separate sanctions last week. Each country issued its own sanctions.

The UK said it would impose new sanctions on six entities and one person, while France said it was targeting Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, as well as four leaders of settler organisations and 21 violent settlers.

Canada said it had listed Harel David Libi and Eliav Libi of Libi Construction and Infrastructure. It also targeted the Regavim movement, Coco's Farm, Micha's Farm and the settler organisation Nachala.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it rejected "disgraceful measures adopted by foreign governments against Israeli citizens, entities and a government minister".

A man tries to extinguish a fire after a reported arson attack by Israeli settlers in Huwara in the occupied West Bank. AFP Info

The UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway had already sanctioned Mr Smotrich last year, alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Last month, France was among a number of EU states that issued a visa ban against Mr Ben-Gvir after he caused international outrage by mocking European flotilla activists.

Speaking to the UK Parliament, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Today we are acting with our international partners to sanction those who support and sponsor violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank."

Ms Cooper added that "settler expansion and violence is illegal and a fundamental threat to the viability of a two-state solution, and to long-term peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis".

Those designated by the UK will face asset freezes and, where appropriate, travel bans. Ms Cooper's office said that the sanctions will "disrupt the flows of finance that have allowed extremist settler groups to act with impunity in the West Bank and demonstrate the UK’s commitment to a two-state solution".

It added that Israeli settlements undermined international efforts towards lasting peace in the region and risked permanently damaging the prospects of a Palestinian state.

The UK will investigate UK-based charities with links to settlements and will tighten business guidance on trade with settlements.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has been banned from visiting France. AFP Info

Shielded by what Palestinians and rights groups describe as impunity from the law, some Israeli settlers have harassed rural Palestinian communities, vandalising property, committing arson and sometimes killing people.

Excluding East Jerusalem, more than 500,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank in settlements that are illegal under international law, among about three million Palestinians. Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Norway and the UK have all recognised Palestinian statehood since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. The latest sanctions aim to support the viability of a two-state solution, the states said.

Britain is also expected to take further action to support recovery in Gaza, including providing £1 million ($1.3 million) for demining, and at least £10 million to support the Palestinian Authority in navigating the fiscal crisis and sustaining critical services.

The Israeli government backs the annexation of the West Bank and opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.