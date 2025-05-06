Designated Chancellor Friedrich Merz failed to gain enough votes in the first round of the voting during a session at the Bundestag. AFP
Designated Chancellor Friedrich Merz failed to gain enough votes in the first round of the voting during a session at the Bundestag. AFP

Friedrich Merz fails to be elected chancellor by German parliament

Conservative leader did not achieve enough votes to obtain a parliamentary majority

May 06, 2025

Friedrich Merz suffered an unexpected setback in his bid to become Germany's next chancellor on Tuesday when he failed to win election in a first round of voting in the lower house of parliament.

Mr Merz had expected to win a majority of the 630 members of the Bundestag, but won the backing of only 310 MPs, with 307 voting against in the first round.

Merz, 69, who led his CDU/CSU conservatives to win a federal election in February and since secured a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), needed 316 to secure a majority.

Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner said she was interrupting the parliamentary session so that the parliamentary groups could consult on how to proceed.

The lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, now has 14 days to elect Mr Merz or another candidate chancellor with an outright majority - and could attempt another vote already on Tuesday.

Mr Merz's conservatives won national elections in February with 28.5 per cent of the vote but need at least one partner to form a majority government.

On Monday they signed a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats, who won just 16.4 per cent, their worst result in German post-war history.

