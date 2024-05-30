Sweden says Iran using local gangs to target Israel and other states

The Iranian government is using criminal networks within Sweden to carry out violent acts against other states, groups and individuals, the Swedish intelligence service Sapo said on Thursday.

Intelligence officials said Iran had recently targeted the interests of other states in Sweden – specifically Israel – and also sought to act against Iranian dissident groups and individuals from the Iranian diaspora.

“The security service can now confirm that criminal networks in Sweden are a proxies that Iran uses,” Daniel Stenling, head of counter-intelligence at Sapo, told a news conference.

Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the Swedish statement.

“The Iranian regime is using criminal networks in Sweden to carry out acts of violence against other states, groups or people in Sweden that it considers a threat,” said Sapo.

It cited in particular “Israeli and Jewish interests, targets and operations in Sweden”.

“Iran has previously used violence in other countries in Europe in a bid to silence critical voices and perceived threats against its regime,” said Sapo.

“Our assessment is that this is a regional conflict that has spread globally and now also includes Sweden as an arena for this conflict,” Mr Stenling told a press conference.

He said that “very young individuals, even children, can be used to carry out Iranian activities that threaten security in Sweden”.

Sapo said it was collaborating with the police, military and international allies “to meet the threat from Iran”.

The Scandinavian country has struggled to contain surging gang violence in recent years, with shootings and bombings now weekly occurrences across the country.

The gang violence was originally linked to control over the drugs market.

Following a suspected shooting incident near Israel's embassy in Stockholm this month and the discovery of an explosive device outside the same embassy in January, Swedish police increased security around Israeli and Jewish interests.

Sapo declined to comment on specific attacks but according to a statement obtained by Reuters from an Israeli official, the January incident was carried out by a criminal gang on behalf of Iran.

The security service said the terrorism threat level assessment remained at four on a scale of five. It was raised to four in 2023, after Quran burnings by individuals in Sweden outraged Muslims in a number of countries and triggered threats.