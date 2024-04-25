Paris students in Gaza sit-in as US campus protests spread

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

French police have broken up a sit-in by pro-Palestinian students in Paris, in a sign of US campus protests spreading to Europe.

The prestigious Sciences Po university – whose alumni includes French President Emmanuel Macron – was declared "occupied" by activists in tents on Wednesday.

The protest echoes recent encampments at US colleges such as New York's Columbia University, which has a joint degree programme with Sciences Po.

A group of students in France are demanding that Sciences Po condemns and cuts ties with Israel and gives free rein to the pro-Palestinian movement.

Activists said they were "standing on the right side of history" over the Israel-Gaza war by "occupying the school until our demands are met".

Footage of the moment the CRS police intervened at Sciences Po to remove the students who camped inside in solidarity with #Gaza and requesting the university to “cease disciplinary hearings” against some of the students #France - video obtained by students pic.twitter.com/jqHkMKpdDf — Dalal Mawadدلال معوض (@dalalmawad) April 25, 2024

However, they said the university, regarded as a bastion of France's ruling class, had allowed police to enter and disband the tent sit-in late on Wednesday evening.

Police said about 60 students had occupied part of the campus, with some evacuated by force after refusing to leave.

The protest was viewed as "contributing to a strong climate of tension for students, teachers and employees", said a police statement to AFP.

Organisers were planning further protests on Thursday at another Sciences Po campus, The National was told.

Controversy erupted at the university in March after pro-Palestinian protesters were accused of barring entry to a Jewish student.

After students allegedly called "don't let her in, she's a Zionist", Mr Macron waded into the row to condemn those comments as "unspeakable and intolerable".

Senior government figures including French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal visited the university to "underline the seriousness" of what happened.

A student encampment at New York's Columbia University has sparked copycat protests on other campuses. AP

University chiefs said at the time they were taking legal action over anti-Semitic acts and regretted the "embedding of an unacceptable poisonous climate" on campus.

Officials in Europe and the US have grappled for months with how to balance free speech against public safety at Gaza protests.

Police in Germany this month cut the power from a planned three-day Palestine Congress in Berlin after a banned speaker, an alleged Hamas sympathiser, dialled in virtually.

The US student protests erupted at Columbia University where dozens of arrests were made over an occupation that Jewish students called threatening and anti-Semitic.

Protests have since spread around the country, with hundreds of students staging an occupation at the University of Southern California and riot police involved in a tense stand-off in Texas.

While the White House has said it backs free speech on campus, senior Republican Mike Johnson has urged President Joe Biden to turn to National Guard troops.