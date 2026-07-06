At least 25 killed in prison clashes in Sri Lanka

Twenty-five people were killed and about 100 injured in clashes ​between two groups of inmates at a prison in Sri Lanka on Monday.

The clashes began on Sunday ​between ⁠convicted prisoners ‌and other detainees ​in Negombo, about 35km north of Colombo, two police sources and one hospital source told ⁠Reuters.

The cause of the fighting was not immediately known.

Police sources said that areas within the prison were still being cleared, with officials working to account for the dead and the ​injured.

"[The] Military has been ‌requested to provide ⁠support to the police ​but at the moment ​they ‌are on standby," army spokesman Brig Waruna ⁠Gamage said.

Footage from Derana TV ⁠showed a heavy police deployment outside the gate of the prison as a police bus carrying the injured inmates, some ​of them sprawled on its floor, left the premises.

Developing ...