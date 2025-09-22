Scientists discover 'smoke-dried' mummies that could be world's oldest

Scientists may have found what are thought to be the world's oldest mummies in southeastern Asia.

A study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences claims that the mummies could be 4,000 to 12,000 years old.

The finding documents smoke-dried mummification of the dead, mostly in tightly bound crouched postures, across a vast region encompassing southeastern Asia, southern China and beyond.

The human remains discovered show some cuts and burn marks. According to scientists, the bodies were probably smoke-dried over a fire and mummified by hunter-gatherer communities in the area.

To assess potential heat exposure in the skeletal remains, X-ray diffraction analysis was conducted on 20 archaeological bone samples from sites in Vietnam. The technique is particularly effective in detecting high-temperature thermal alterations.

This undated photo provided by Hirofumi Matsumura shows a 9,000-year-old mummy in Guangxi, China, in a squatting position. AP

The oldest of these newly-discovered burials predate the mummification associated with the Chinchorro culture, approximately 7,000 years ago in northern Chile, and Ancient Egypt, approximately 4,500 years ago.

Mummification is the process of preserving a dead body by preventing decay. The methods of embalming or treating a body were most famously used by Egyptians. The process involved removing all moisture, leaving only a dried form that would not easily decay.

Natural mummification involves preservation by environment through processes like desiccation in hot and dry climates or freeze-drying in extreme cold.

