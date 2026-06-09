Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 37 as rescue efforts continue

  • A road is blocked near a collapsed building after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in General Santos City, the Philippines. Reuters
    A road is blocked near a collapsed building after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake in General Santos City, the Philippines. Reuters
  • The death toll is rising and a tsunami alert has been issued after the earthquake. Reuters
    The death toll is rising and a tsunami alert has been issued after the earthquake. Reuters
  • The roof of a building at an elementary school collapses in Digos, Mindanao Island. Reuters
    The roof of a building at an elementary school collapses in Digos, Mindanao Island. Reuters
  • A listing building in General Santos City. AFP
    A listing building in General Santos City. AFP
  • People collect their belongings from a damaged home off the southern island of Mindanao. Reuters
    People collect their belongings from a damaged home off the southern island of Mindanao. Reuters
  • A bird's-eye view of the damage wrought by the quake. Reuters
    A bird's-eye view of the damage wrought by the quake. Reuters
  • A collapsed building in General Santos City. Reuters
    A collapsed building in General Santos City. Reuters
  • Damage is widespread across General Santos City. Reuters
    Damage is widespread across General Santos City. Reuters
  • Patients sit at a school in the North Sulawesi province of Indonesia after being evacuated from hospital. Reuters
    Patients sit at a school in the North Sulawesi province of Indonesia after being evacuated from hospital. Reuters
  • A damaged school in Davao del Sur Province, southern Philippines. EPA
    A damaged school in Davao del Sur Province, southern Philippines. EPA
  • A rescue operation at a collapsed building in General Santos City. AFP
    A rescue operation at a collapsed building in General Santos City. AFP
  • Responders at the scene. AFP
    Responders at the scene. AFP
  • Damaged vehicles following an earthquake in General Santos City, southern Philippines. EPA
    Damaged vehicles following an earthquake in General Santos City, southern Philippines. EPA
  • The disaster sparked tsunami warnings across the South-East Asian region. AFP
    The disaster sparked tsunami warnings across the South-East Asian region. AFP

News

Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 37 as rescue efforts continue

A 7.8-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday

Bloomberg

June 09, 2026

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The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit the Philippines in five decades has increased to 37, an official said. Rescue operations are underway as families and businesses grapple with damage to properties.

Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro said around 487 people were injured and four were reported missing following the Monday morning earthquake.

“Our search and rescue and rapid damage assessment are ongoing. These numbers can change,” he told local radio DZBB on Tuesday. “Many residential and commercial establishments collapsed.”

Around 2,000 houses were affected, more than 400 of which were totally wrecked, Alejandro said, adding that 117 government facilities and around 20 bridges were damaged.

A 7.8-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday, the most powerful to rock the Southeast Asian nation since 1976 and the strongest globally this year, according to US Geological Survey data.

Philippine civil aviation authorities have limited operations at the General Santos airport to military, government and humanitarian flights, prompting carriers Cebu Air Inc. and Philippine Airlines Inc. to cancel dozens of flights through Thursday.

The office of Vice President Sara Duterte, who hails from Mindanao, said on Tuesday that it has deployed a food truck to provide meals to disaster responders, adding it’s ready to augment ongoing relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the quake.

Her political rival, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Monday ordered relevant state agencies to act immediately, saying the national government “will not leave Mindanao behind.”

The Philippines is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, making the archipelago prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Last year, more than 70 people died after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the central province of Cebu.

Updated: June 09, 2026, 3:56 AM
PhilippinesEarthquakes