The majority of cocaine seizures across Latin America and the Caribbean are concentrated in a handful of countries. Colombia and Ecuador have led by a wide margin for decades, followed by transit hubs such as Panama and Brazil. Venezuela sits further down the list. Across all the countries shown here, it accounted for 3.6 per cent of all cocaine confiscated. So, why does the US administration regard it as a major drug trafficking threat?

In recent months, President Donald Trump has repeatedly linked the Nicolas Maduro government to a so-called narcotics empire, explicitly blaming Venezuela for the drugs deaths of American citizens.

However, the drug disproportionately driving the majority of overdose deaths in the United States is fentanyl, not cocaine. Fentanyl is produced almost entirely in Mexico using chemicals sourced mainly from China, according to US authorities. Venezuela plays no known role in that trade, nor does any other South American country.

Pressure on Caracas nonetheless intensified in September 2025, when US forces attacked small vessels that Washington claimed were transporting drugs from Venezuela towards the US. The strikes were framed as part of an armed conflict with drug cartels, with the White House vowing to dismantle trafficking networks. Many legal Many policy analysts and economists believe Trump is really after the oil in Venezuela, and the drug trafficking threats are being used to go after vast reserves., however, have questioned the legitimacy of those operations.

That confrontation escalated further in recent days, when US authorities moved to arrest Mr Maduro and now Maduro has been charged with cocaine trafficking to the US. The charges revive long-standing allegations that elements of the Venezuelan state provided protection to regional drug-smuggling networks.

Many believe Trump is really after the oil in Venezuela, and the drug trafficking threats are a pretext to go after the vast reserves. “We’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground,” Mr. Trump told reporters after the seizure of Mr. Maduro, promising that American companies would be able to tap more of Venezuela’s crude reserves.

And the drug trafficking data also points to Venezuela’s role in drug smuggling being exaggerated. The country is not a major producer of cocaine. Cultivation and processing remain concentrated in Colombia and neighbouring countries. From the perspective of seizures alone, Venezuela’s part in the regional cocaine trade is relatively small. The politics surrounding it, however, have become anything but.

